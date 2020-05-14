Covid-19 wrap: Vaccine may be ready in a year, new Russia cases drop below 10 000 and Finland reopens schools

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Coronavirus vaccine may be ready in a year - EU agency

The Hague – A vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be ready in a year's time under an "optimistic" scenario, based on trials that are under way, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday.

The Amsterdam-based EU agency also played down fears expressed by the WHO that the virus might never go away, saying it would be "surprised" if a vaccine was not found eventually.

"We can see the possibility if everything goes as planned that some of them (vaccines) could be ready for approval in a year from now," Marco Cavaleri, the EMA's head of vaccines strategy, told a video news conference.

"These are just forecasts based on what we are seeing. But again I have to stress that this is a best-case scenario, we know not all vaccines that come into development may make it to authorisation, and may disappear," he added. "We know also that there may be delays."

The EMA approves medicines for the 27-nation European Union. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the EMA said it had sped up the process for authorising vaccines, which it said can often take 10 to 15 years to approve.

New Russia virus cases drop under 10 000

Moscow – Daily new coronavirus cases in Russia fell below 10 000 for the first time in nearly two weeks on Thursday, offering hope for the country with the world's second-most infections.

Health officials registered 9 974 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 252 245 confirmed infections. The number of daily new cases in Russia has fallen several times this week and Thursday's tally was the first below 10 000 since 3 May.

Russia this week became the country with the second-highest number of confirmed cases after the United States, in part due to a massive testing campaign that has seen six million tests carried out.

But the official fatality rate is low in comparison to countries like the United States, Britain, Italy and Spain. Health officials said that 93 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 2 305.

Record low emergency admissions in England amid virus outbreak

London – The number of people using emergency medical facilities in England fell to its lowest level on record last month, "likely" due to coronavirus, official health data showed on Thursday.

The total number of attendances at emergency treatment centres such as Accident and Emergency and minor injury units fell by 56.6% in April, compared to the same month last year, according to NHS England's monthly report.

"These are the lowest number of attendances reported since this collection began and are likely to be a result of the Covid-19 response," said the report.

Emergency admissions via A&E departments alone decreased by 36.6% compared to the same month last year.

The coronavirus outbreak forced health providers in England to pare back their services, with many non-essential appointments cancelled. But senior medics are concerned people may be putting off getting help when they need it due to fears of infection from Covid-19.

World leaders demand free coronavirus vaccine for all

Geneva – World leaders past and present insisted on Thursday that any eventual Covid-19 vaccines and treatments should be made available to everyone, free of charge.

SA President Cyril Ramaphosa and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan were among more than 140 signatories of a letter saying any vaccine should not be patented while the science should be shared between nations.

The World Health Assembly (WHA), the policy-setting body of the UN's World Health Organisation (WHO), holds its annual general meeting next week. The signatories called on the WHA to rally behind the cause.

"Governments and international partners must unite around a global guarantee which ensures that, when a safe and effective vaccine is developed, it is produced rapidly at scale and made available for all people, in all countries, free of charge," the letter said.

"The same applies for all treatments, diagnostics, and other technologies for Covid-19."

Finland reopens schools despite virus warnings from teacher's union

Helsinki – Finnish school children began returning to class on Thursday after eight weeks of coronavirus lockdown despite warnings from the teacher's union it may not be totally safe for staff or children.

The reopenings see pupils back at school for just over two weeks before the summer holidays begin in early June, with strict social distancing rules in place.

Break times will be staggered to avoid large numbers of children in the playground at once, and unused spaces will be turned into classrooms to allow pupils to spread out, Education Minister Li Andersson said when announcing the decision on 29 April.

Finland has so far recorded 284 coronavirus-related deaths and over 6 000 infections, a lower rate than neighbouring Nordic countries, which has led epidemiologists to warn that future waves of the virus may prove more serious.

