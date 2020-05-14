Covid-19 wrap: Vaccine may be ready in a year, new Russia cases drop below 10 000 and Finland reopens schools

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus
(Covid-19) news from around the world.
Coronavirus vaccine may be ready in a year - EU agency
The
Hague – A vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be ready in a year's time
under an "optimistic" scenario, based on trials that are under way,
the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday.
The Amsterdam-based EU agency
also played down fears expressed by the WHO that the virus might never go away,
saying it would be "surprised" if a vaccine was not found eventually.
"We can see the possibility
if everything goes as planned that some of them (vaccines) could be ready for
approval in a year from now," Marco Cavaleri, the EMA's head of vaccines
strategy, told a video news conference.
"These are just forecasts
based on what we are seeing. But again I have to stress that this is a
best-case scenario, we know not all vaccines that come into development may
make it to authorisation, and may disappear," he added. "We know also
that there may be delays."
The EMA approves medicines for
the 27-nation European Union. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the EMA said
it had sped up the process for authorising vaccines, which it said can often
take 10 to 15 years to approve.
- AFP
New Russia virus cases drop under 10 000
Moscow
– Daily new coronavirus cases in Russia fell below 10 000 for the first time in
nearly two weeks on Thursday, offering hope for the country with the world's
second-most infections.
Health officials registered 9 974
new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 252 245 confirmed
infections. The number of daily new cases in Russia has fallen several times
this week and Thursday's tally was the first below 10 000 since 3 May.
Russia this week became the
country with the second-highest number of confirmed cases after the United
States, in part due to a massive testing campaign that has seen six million
tests carried out.
But the official fatality rate is
low in comparison to countries like the United States, Britain, Italy and
Spain. Health officials said that 93 people had died in the last 24 hours,
bringing the total death toll to 2 305.
- AFP
Record low emergency admissions in England amid virus
outbreak
London – The number of people using emergency
medical facilities in England fell to its lowest level on record last month,
"likely" due to coronavirus, official health data showed on Thursday.
The total number of attendances at emergency
treatment centres such as Accident and Emergency and minor injury units fell by
56.6% in April, compared to the same month last year, according to NHS
England's monthly report.
"These are the lowest number of attendances
reported since this collection began and are likely to be a result of the Covid-19
response," said the report.
Emergency admissions via A&E departments alone
decreased by 36.6% compared to the same month last year.
The coronavirus outbreak forced health providers in
England to pare back their services, with many non-essential appointments
cancelled. But senior medics are concerned people may be putting off getting
help when they need it due to fears of infection from Covid-19.
- AFP
World leaders demand free coronavirus vaccine for all
Geneva – World leaders past and present insisted on
Thursday that any eventual Covid-19 vaccines and treatments should be made
available to everyone, free of charge.
SA President Cyril Ramaphosa and Pakistani Prime
Minister Imran Khan were among more than 140 signatories of a letter saying any
vaccine should not be patented while the science should be shared between
nations.
The World Health Assembly (WHA), the policy-setting
body of the UN's World Health Organisation (WHO), holds its annual general
meeting next week. The signatories called on the WHA to rally behind the cause.
"Governments and international partners must
unite around a global guarantee which ensures that, when a safe and effective
vaccine is developed, it is produced rapidly at scale and made available for
all people, in all countries, free of charge," the letter said.
"The same applies for all treatments,
diagnostics, and other technologies for Covid-19."
- AFP
Finland reopens
schools despite virus warnings from teacher's union
Helsinki – Finnish school children began returning
to class on Thursday after eight weeks of coronavirus lockdown despite warnings
from the teacher's union it may not be totally safe for staff or children.
The reopenings see pupils back at school for just
over two weeks before the summer holidays begin in early June, with strict
social distancing rules in place.
Break times will be staggered to avoid large
numbers of children in the playground at once, and unused spaces will be turned
into classrooms to allow pupils to spread out, Education Minister Li Andersson
said when announcing the decision on 29 April.
Finland has so far recorded 284 coronavirus-related
deaths and over 6 000 infections, a lower rate than neighbouring Nordic
countries, which has led epidemiologists to warn that future waves of the virus
may prove more serious.
- AFP
