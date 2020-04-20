Covid-19 wrap: Virus exposes 'systemic weaknesses', Germany reopens shops and NZ to ease lockdown

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus
(Covid-19) news from around the world.
Coronavirus exposes 'weaknesses' in health systems - G20
Riyadh – The coronavirus pandemic has exposed
"systemic weaknesses" in global health systems, the G20 said on Monday,
but there was no mention of Washington's contentious decision to halt World
Health Organisation funding.
The statement came after health ministers from the
20 most advanced economies held a virtual meeting on Sunday hosted by the
group's current president Saudi Arabia following criticism the institution was
slow to address the pandemic.
"Health ministers recognised that the Covid-19
pandemic has highlighted systemic weaknesses in health systems," they said
in a joint statement. "It also has shown vulnerabilities in the global
community's ability to prevent and respond to pandemic threats."
"Ministers addressed the need to improve the
effectiveness of global health systems by sharing knowledge and closing the gap
in response capabilities and readiness."
- AFP
New Zealand to ease coronavirus lockdown next week
New Zealand will ease a nationwide lockdown next
week after claiming success in stopping "an uncontrolled explosion"
of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
"We have done what very few countries have
been able to do," Ardern said. "We have stopped a wave of
devastation."
The country has been one of the most successful in
containing the virus, with around 1 100 known cases among the five-million
population, including 12 deaths and 974 recovered patients.
- AFP
Germany reopens some shops as parts of Europe ease coronavirus
curbs
Berlin – Parts of Europe hit
hard by the deadly coronavirus pandemic took tentative steps towards resuming
normal lives on Monday, with Germany allowing some shops to reopen and Norway
restarting nurseries.
In Germany, which been among
the most successful in Europe to contain the disease and where authorities have
declared it "under control", smaller shops in some regions were to
re-open on Monday. Larger
shops and those in major German cities will open later as part of an attempted
phased return to a more normal existence that will also see some students go
back to school from 4 May.
Adding another flicker of hope in Europe, Norway
allowed children to go back to nurseries on Monday, although some parents
expressed reservations over the decision.
Hard-hit Spain, where a nationwide lockdown has
been extended, also said it would ease restrictions to allow children time
outside.
- AFP
Refugee women facing greater violence risk during crisis
- UNHCR
Geneva
– Displaced women and girls are facing a heightened risk of gender-based
violence during the coronavirus crisis, the UN Refugee Agency said on Monday. The
UNHCR said they may be forced into "survival sex" or child marriages.
Lockdowns
imposed to control the spread of Covid-19 have restricted movement and led to
the closure of services.
"We
need to pay urgent attention to the protection of refugee, displaced and
stateless women and girls at the time of this pandemic," said Gillian
Triggs, the UNHCR assistant high commissioner for protection. "They are
among those most at-risk. Doors should not be left open for abusers and no help
spared for women surviving abuse and violence."
- AFP
