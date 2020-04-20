Covid-19 wrap: Virus exposes 'systemic weaknesses', Germany reopens shops and NZ to ease lockdown

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Coronavirus exposes 'weaknesses' in health systems - G20

Riyadh – The coronavirus pandemic has exposed "systemic weaknesses" in global health systems, the G20 said on Monday, but there was no mention of Washington's contentious decision to halt World Health Organisation funding.

The statement came after health ministers from the 20 most advanced economies held a virtual meeting on Sunday hosted by the group's current president Saudi Arabia following criticism the institution was slow to address the pandemic.

"Health ministers recognised that the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted systemic weaknesses in health systems," they said in a joint statement. "It also has shown vulnerabilities in the global community's ability to prevent and respond to pandemic threats."

"Ministers addressed the need to improve the effectiveness of global health systems by sharing knowledge and closing the gap in response capabilities and readiness."

- AFP

New Zealand to ease coronavirus lockdown next week

New Zealand will ease a nationwide lockdown next week after claiming success in stopping "an uncontrolled explosion" of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"We have done what very few countries have been able to do," Ardern said. "We have stopped a wave of devastation."

The country has been one of the most successful in containing the virus, with around 1 100 known cases among the five-million population, including 12 deaths and 974 recovered patients.

- AFP

Germany reopens some shops as parts of Europe ease coronavirus curbs

Berlin – Parts of Europe hit hard by the deadly coronavirus pandemic took tentative steps towards resuming normal lives on Monday, with Germany allowing some shops to reopen and Norway restarting nurseries.

In Germany, which been among the most successful in Europe to contain the disease and where authorities have declared it "under control", smaller shops in some regions were to re-open on Monday. Larger shops and those in major German cities will open later as part of an attempted phased return to a more normal existence that will also see some students go back to school from 4 May.

Adding another flicker of hope in Europe, Norway allowed children to go back to nurseries on Monday, although some parents expressed reservations over the decision.

Hard-hit Spain, where a nationwide lockdown has been extended, also said it would ease restrictions to allow children time outside.

- AFP

Refugee women facing greater violence risk during crisis - UNHCR

Geneva – Displaced women and girls are facing a heightened risk of gender-based violence during the coronavirus crisis, the UN Refugee Agency said on Monday. The UNHCR said they may be forced into "survival sex" or child marriages.

Lockdowns imposed to control the spread of Covid-19 have restricted movement and led to the closure of services.

"We need to pay urgent attention to the protection of refugee, displaced and stateless women and girls at the time of this pandemic," said Gillian Triggs, the UNHCR assistant high commissioner for protection. "They are among those most at-risk. Doors should not be left open for abusers and no help spared for women surviving abuse and violence."

- AFP

