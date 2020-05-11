Covid-19 wrap: Virus resurges in South Korea and China, record infections in Russia spur Putin to act

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus
(Covid-19) news from around the world.
New nightlife cluster causes spike in South Korea
virus cases
Seoul
– South Korea announced its highest number of new coronavirus cases in more
than a month on Monday, driven by a cluster in a Seoul nightlife district that
emerged just as the country loosens restrictions.
The nation has been held up as a
global model in how to curb the virus, but over the weekend its capital – as
well as neighbouring Gyeonggi province and the nearby city of Incheon – ordered
the closure of all clubs and bars after a burst of new cases sparked fears of a
second wave.
South Korean officials reported
35 new cases on Monday, taking its total to 10 909, after recording only
single-digit increases for eight of the preceding 12 days – many of them
overseas arrivals. But as of noon on Monday, a total of 86 cases had been
linked to the new nightlife cluster, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said.
Health officials are struggling to trace "thousands of
people" who went to clubs and bars in Itaewon, said Prime Minister Chung
Sye-kyun.
- AFP
China's ground zero reports virus infections
Beijing
– China reported a new cluster of coronavirus cases in Wuhan on Monday after a
month without fresh infections at the pandemic's global epicentre, as a
northeastern city was placed under lockdown.
The cases added to fears China
could be facing a new wave of infections, even as restrictions continued to ease
in some other parts of the country.
Five new infections were
confirmed in one residential district of Wuhan, the central Chinese city where
the virus was initially detected late last year and which emerged from its own
lockdown roughly four weeks ago, following dramatically dwindling numbers.
Authorities also issued
stay-at-home orders and travel bans in Shulan, a city of around 670 000 people
in northeastern China, after three new infections were confirmed there.
- AFP
Putin to address Russians as country sets new daily
virus record
Moscow
– Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the nation about the
coronavirus on Monday, as a new record of daily confirmed infections was set
and number of deaths surpassed 2 000.
Putin will speak about the deadly
pandemic and measures to support the Russian economy, the Kremlin said in a
statement. He is expected to announce a decision on the current national
lockdown, which is due to start easing on Tuesday.
According to the official
coronavirus data website set up by the Russian government, 11 656 people tested
positive in the last 24 hours, with the total now at 221 344.
Russian officials say the number
of cases is down to rigorous testing, with 5.6 million tests completed to date
and almost half of people with coronavirus showing no symptoms.
- AFP
Analysis finds lower skill workers in England dying more from
virus
London
– Lower skilled workers in parts of Britain appear at greater risk of dying
from coronavirus than white collar employees, according to an analysis of
official figures published on Monday.
The finding by the Office for
National Statistics (ONS) came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday
that construction and manufacturing workers could return to work, but
recommended office staff still work from home.
The move is the first change to a
seven-week-old nationwide lockdown introduced to curb the spread of the virus,
which the government hopes to introduce in phases.
The ONS reviewed
nearly 2 500 deaths in England and Wales linked to Covid-19 up to 20 April and
discovered "men working in the lowest skilled occupations had the highest
rate of death".
"This
analysis does not prove conclusively that the observed rates of death involving
Covid-19 are necessarily caused by differences in occupational exposure,"
it said. "We adjusted for age, but not for other factors such as ethnic
group and place of residence."
- AFP
India cases jump
India
saw its biggest single day jump in coronavirus cases, even as Prime Minister
Narendra Modi was set to meet with state leaders to discuss how to gradually
exit the lockdown.
The health ministry reported 4 213
new infections. Nationwide, there have been almost 70 000 cases, with more than
2 000 deaths confirmed.
Despite the increase, Modi is
expected to discuss with state leaders later on Monday how to gradually exit
the lockdown and boost the flagging economy. India was due to lift the shutdown
on 17 May.
- AFP
Singapore converts horse-racing grounds to house
infected people
One
of Singapore's horse-racing clubs will convert parts of its grounds to house
mild cases of coronavirus-infected migrant workers.
Although such workers form the
majority of the city-state's 23 000 cases, many do not require hospitalisation.
Many are currently being housed in community care facilities, rather than their
crowded dormitories.
The Singapore Turf Club, which
operates and manages the racecourse, said parts of the facility will be
converted so workers can be temporarily housed and relieve pressure on
hospitals.
- AFP
