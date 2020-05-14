Covid-19 wrap: WHO warns virus could stay, Trump deepens rift with Fauci and 600 000 Australians lose jobs

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus
(Covid-19) news from around the world.
WHO warns virus may be here to stay as toll nears 300 000
Geneva
– The coronavirus may never go away and populations will have to learn to live
with it just as they have HIV, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned,
as the global death toll from the disease nears 300 000.
The United States logged more
than 1,800 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the nation's total to 84,059. The
president has increasingly looked to pin the blame on China, where the virus
first emerged late last year.
A
vaccine could allow countries and economies to fully re-open from lockdowns and
potentially earn millions of dollars for its creators. But the WHO said the
virus may never be wiped out entirely.
"This virus may become just
another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go
away," said Michael Ryan, the global health body's emergencies director in
Geneva. "HIV has not gone away – but we have come to terms with the
virus."
The prospect of the disease hanging around leaves governments
across the world facing a delicate balancing act between suppressing the
pathogen and getting economies up and running.
- AFP
Trump deepens rift with top doctor Fauci on US reopening
Washington
– US President Donald Trump on Wednesday deepened his rift with top medical
advisor Anthony Fauci over loosening coronavirus restrictions, saying they
"totally" disagree on whether to keep schools closed.
The issue of whether students
should return to schools and universities in September is emerging as a
flashpoint in the standoff between the White House and medical experts over how
quickly to reopen the country.
Trump, speaking to reporters at
the White House, said he found Fauci's latest call for a highly cautious
reopening "not acceptable".
"We're opening our country,
people want it open, the schools are going to be open," Trump said.
Fauci, an internationally
respected expert on infectious diseases and a key advisor to Trump throughout
the pandemic, testified in Congress on Tuesday that ending the lockdown too
quickly could bring "really serious" consequences.
"There is a real risk that
you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control," he
said.
This was starkly at odds with
Trump's push to put the health emergency behind him and focus on getting the US
economy back open.
- AFP
Nearly 600 000 Australians lose jobs as virus lockdown bites
Sydney
– Almost 600 000 Australians lost their jobs as the virus shutdown took hold in
April, the steepest monthly drop since records began more than 40 years ago,
data showed on Thursday.
The Australian Bureau of
Statistics (ABS) said 100 000 people filed for unemployment benefits, while a
further 500 000 left the workforce altogether.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison
called the figures "terribly shocking", with the ABS reporting the underutilisation
rate – which combines unemployment and underemployment – reached a record high
of 19.9% in April.
The ABS said 2.7 million people –
or one in five Australian workers – either left the workforce or had their work
hours reduced as the country recorded an "unprecedented fall" in the
workforce participation rate to 63.5%. The drop in the participation rate meant
unemployment rose one percentage point to 6.1%, well short of forecasts of more
than 8%.
Just 12.4 million Australians now
have jobs after the steepest monthly fall in employment since the ABS began
recording monthly data in 1978.
Morrison warned Australians to
brace for more difficult economic news in the months ahead, adding: "A
very tough day. Terribly shocking, although not unanticipated.
"We knew there would be hard
news as the pandemic wreaks an impact on Australia as it is on countries all
around the world."
- AFP
Nicaragua releases 2 800 prisoners to house arrest to contain
virus
Managua
– Nicaragua released more than 2 800 prisoners to house arrest on Wednesday to
contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but advocates said there were
no political prisoners among them.
Authorities have jailed at least
86 opposition figures and supporters of rights groups under the government of
Daniel Ortega – a former rebel hero who has been in power since 2007 and is now
accused of running a repressive dictatorship.
Many of those prisoners were
arrested during 2018 protests against Ortega that rights groups said left 300
people dead. But none of them were among the 2 815 prisoners the interior
ministry said had been released from Nicaragua's prisons, defence lawyer
Yonarki Martinez told AFP.
"It's obvious that there's
no respect for human rights and the health of those denied their freedom,"
Martinez said.
The Inter-American Commission on
Human Rights called for the "immediate liberation" of the country's
political prisoners.
- AFP
Crewcuts and catch-ups as New Zealand lockdown ends
New
Zealanders mingled with friends and hit the shopping malls for the first time
in seven weeks as a national lockdown ended and businesses faced a "new
normal" minimising the constant threat of coronavirus.
A long-awaited haircut was the
top priority for many Kiwis after almost two months in isolation, with queues
of tangle-headed customers forming at barbers before dawn.
- AFP
Japan seeks to lift virus emergency in most regions
Japan's
government said it wants to lift a state of emergency declared over the
coronavirus in most of the country, though not yet the capital Tokyo and other
urban centres.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier
this month extended a nationwide state of emergency until the end of May.
But with infections sharply down,
his government is now hoping to lift the measure early in up to 39 of the
country's 47 prefectures.
- AFP
