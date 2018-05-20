 

Cubans mourn plane crash dead, officials ID 20 bodies

2018-05-20 23:02
Firefighters work at the site of the accident after a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport.

Firefighters work at the site of the accident after a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Havana — At morgues and in church services, tearful Cubans on Sunday mourned loved ones who died in the country's worst air disaster in three decades.

Island authorities said they have identified 20 bodies and recovered all human remains from the field next to Havana's international airport where a passenger jet crashed on Friday, killing 110 people.

Maidi Charchabal wept and held a photograph of her son Daniel Terrero, who would have turned 22 years old Sunday, as she waited at Havana's Institute of Legal Medicine for experts to complete their identification of his body.

"We are here today so that, even if only in consolation, they hand over his body to us, so we can ... be able to be with him on his birthday," Charchabal told The Associated Press.

"We are very pained by this loss," she added.

Cuba's chief forensics official, Jorge Gonzalez, said all families had been contacted and asked to provide blood and objects such as photographs and toothbrushes that could be used in identifications.

He said the number of bodies recovered by authorities matches the tally of those on board, accounting for three Cuban women were the only survivors and who were hospitalized in serious condition, so it is believed none are unaccounted for.

Gonzalez said many of the bodies were affected by the trauma of the crash, the flames and the heat, and the identification process could take at least 30 days.

"We are in a hurry, but we will work with all the carefulness that this requires," said Gonzalez, a specialist who led the search and identification of the remains of revolutionary guerrilla Ernesto "Che" Guevara in Bolivia.

The Boeing 737 belonging to a Mexican charter company and hired by Cuban state-run airline Cubana de Aviacion veered sharply shortly after takeoff from Havana on Friday afternoon and crashed in a fireball in a cassava field. Its destination had been the eastern Cuban city of Holguin.

It was carrying 107 passengers — mostly Cubans and also five foreigners — and a six-person flight crew from Mexico. Some family members of the Mexican victims arrived in Cuba late Saturday to assist in the identifications.

Also Sunday, evangelical churches held prayer services for 20 pastors — 10 married couples — from the Nazarene Church of Holguin who died while returning home after several days of a spiritual retreat in the capital.

"They were consecrated pastors who during the entire retreat expressed their pleasure," said Rev. Pedro Urgelles, their host in Havana. "We believe in eternal life and they have gotten there before us."

At the Evangelical League Temple, pastor Fernando Rodriguez projected photos of some of the deceased clerics onto a wall for parishioners and led a prayer.

"Although we may not comprehend why this happened, the believer knows that the Lord is sovereign," he said to responses of "hallelujah" from the flock.

Cuba has declared two days of national mourning over the disaster, whose cause is under investigation.

Read more on:    cuba  |  aviation

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pope: Holy Land needs "gestures of dialogue, reconciliation"

2018-05-20 22:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa addresses ANC land summit
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Southfield 15:05 PM
Road name: M5

Cape Town 17:10 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, May 19 2018-05-19 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 