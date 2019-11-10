Cyclone Bulbul: 8 killed as fierce gales, torrential rains smash into India, Bangladesh coasts

Khulna,
Bangladesh – Eight people died and more than two million others spent a night
huddled in storm shelters as Cyclone Bulbul smashed into the coasts of India
and Bangladesh with fierce gales and torrential rains, officials said on Sunday.
The
cyclone packed winds of up to 120km/h when it hit late on Saturday, closing
ports and airports in both countries.
Three
people were killed in India's West Bengal state, two after uprooted trees fell
on their homes and another after being struck by the falling branches of a tree
in Kolkata. A fourth person died in a wall collapse in nearby Odisha state.
In
Bangladesh, four more were killed by falling trees and at least 20 people were
injured. The cyclone also damaged some 4 000 mostly mud and tin-built houses,
Bangladesh's disaster management secretary Shah Kamal told AFP.
In
coastal Khulna, the worst-hit district in Bangladesh, trees swayed violently
and were ripped from the ground in the fierce storm, blocking roads and
hampering access to the area.
Some
low-lying parts of the district were flooded, disaster management minister
Enamur Rahman told AFP.
Authorities
said the cyclone was weakening as it moved inland.
"It
has turned into a deep depression, causing heavy rainfall," Bangladesh
weather bureau deputy chief Ayesha Khatun told AFP.
Bulbul
hit the coast at the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest which
straddles Bangladesh and India, and is home to endangered species including the
Bengal tigers and the Irrawaddy dolphins.
The
mangroves shielded the coast from the storm's full impact, Khatun said.
Trail
of destruction
Some
2.1 million people across Bangladesh were relocated to cyclone shelters.
Troops
were sent to coastal districts while tens of thousands of volunteers went
door-to-door and used loudspeakers to urge people to evacuate their villages.
"We
spent the night with another 400 people," said Ambia Begum, who arrived at
a shelter in the port town of Mongla late on Saturday along with her family.
"I
am worried about my cattle and the straw roof of my house. I could not bring
them here. Allah knows what is happening there," the 30-year-old mother of
three told AFP.
Around
1 500 tourists were stranded on St. Martin's island, off southeastern
Bangladesh, after boat services were cancelled.
In
India, nearly 120 000 people who were evacuated started to return home as the
cyclone weakened, authorities said.
"The
storm has left a trail of destruction as it's crossed the coastline of West
Bengal," the state's Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim said.
"Trees
were uprooted, thatched and corrugated roofs of many houses were blown
away."
Bangladesh's
low-lying coast, home to 30 million people, and India's east are regularly
battered by cyclones.
Hundreds
of thousands of people living around the Bay of Bengal have been killed in
cyclones in recent decades.
While
the frequency and intensity of the storms have increased, partly due to climate
change, the death tolls have come down because of faster evacuations and the
building of thousands of coastal shelters.
Cyclone
Fani was the most powerful storm to hit the area in years when it struck in
May, killing 12 people.