 

Cyprus motorist jailed for driving with his legs

2020-02-13 19:37
A Cypriot driver who posted a video steering a truck with his legs on a motorway was jailed for 40 days on Thursday after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, the Cyprus News Agency said.

The 43-year-old Cypriot had also admitted to posting the video on social media and to driving without insurance.

Late last year, a three-and-a-half minute viral video showed the driver with both feet in long black socks on the steering wheel, navigating with his calves on the slow lane of a two-lane motorway with apparent ease.

The judge at the Larnaca district court ruled that the man had committed a reckless act that had endangered lives and should serve a prison sentence, the CNA reported.

He was also stripped of his license for nine months.

In handing down the sentence, the court took into account that the offender has a sick father in his care and two young children.

Police had issued a stiff warning to drivers following the stunt.

"Driving is not a game or a joke. We all have a responsibility to be careful whilst behind the wheel and show respect not only for our own lives but those of others," they said.

Cyprus law states that drivers must have both hands on the wheel.

