 

Dad arrested for reporting his toddler as missing so police can find stolen car faster

2019-05-14 12:50

Tholakele Mnganga

A California man has gone to extreme lengths to get his car back after it was stolen, LA Times reports.

Over the weekend the man claimed that his 3-year-old daughter, Ciara McCroey, was abducted in a hijacking at around 20.10 on Saturday while he made a stop at a store.

After calling police to inform them about the "crime", an amber Alert was issued for the tot, who he says was abducted in his 2005 silver Mercedes-Benz S430 sedan.


The Oakland Police Department and the California Highway Patrol also posted on social media in an attempt to find the child.

But by Sunday morning police reported that Ciara was safe and sound and had in fact being in the care of her mother the entire time.

Following investigations, police charged the father with filing a false police report, with the Oakland PD saying he "lied to police in hopes police would find car quickly".


Oakland police officer Johnna Watson describes the whole case as a "gross misuse of a system in place to help save lives".

Sources: LA TIMES, ABC7NEWS, NBC BAY AREA

Read more on:    us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Escalating Sri Lankan anti-Muslim riots claim first life

46 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
5 jackpot winners in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-13 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 