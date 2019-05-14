Dad arrested for reporting his toddler as missing so police can find stolen car faster

A California man has gone to extreme lengths to get his car back after it was stolen, LA Times reports.



Over the weekend the man claimed that his 3-year-old daughter, Ciara McCroey, was abducted in a hijacking at around 20.10 on Saturday while he made a stop at a store.

After calling police to inform them about the "crime", an amber Alert was issued for the tot, who he says was abducted in his 2005 silver Mercedes-Benz S430 sedan.





The Oakland Police Department and the California Highway Patrol also posted on social media in an attempt to find the child.

But by Sunday morning police reported that Ciara was safe and sound and had in fact being in the care of her mother the entire time.

Following investigations, police charged the father with filing a false police report, with the Oakland PD saying he "lied to police in hopes police would find car quickly".





Oakland police officer Johnna Watson describes the whole case as a "gross misuse of a system in place to help save lives".

