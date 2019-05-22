 

US Dad fatally shoots daughter after mistaking her for an intruder

2019-05-22 05:30

Judy Philander

The man thought his daughter was an intruder. (PHOTO: Getty/Gallo Images)

A father allegedly shot and killed his daughter after mistaking her for an intruder trying to break into his house.

Jermaine Tramone Pressley (43) is said to have killed his daughter Nadeja Pressley (23) in the early hours of Sunday morning at their home in Greenville, South Carolina in the US, Metro UK reports.

Nadeja had come home from work at 1.15am when her father shot her through the door, killing her instantly.

“I just heard two gunshots,” neighbour Regina Harvey told the media.

“I went out on the porch and saw police everywhere, everywhere. That’s just a sad feeling.”

Another resident Melvin Grover said the entire community was devastated by the incident and expressed their willingness to help the family, Sun UK reports.

“It’s a sad day today and it’s a tragic moment that happened in the neighbourhood. We’re so heartbroken about it. We’ll do whatever we can, so don't hesitate,” he said.

An autopsy was conducted yesterday and the shooting remains under investigation, according to the New York Post.

Jermaine has been charged with possession of cocaine and heroin with the intent to distribute after police conducted a search of his home.

He’s likely to face further charges relating to his daughter’s death.

Sources: Metro UK, Sun UK, New York Post

us  |  crime
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

