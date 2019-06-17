Dad suffers heart attack after hearing son is alive

Yaman Sipka told the local media that his knowledge for survival at sea helped him stay alive. (Photo: AsiaWire)

A man survived 12 hours adrift at sea, only to have his father die of a heart attack after learning his son had survived the ordeal.

Yaman Sipka, Serdar Sincan and his wife, Natalie, were among the 10 people on a private boat that left Gemlik Kursunlu harbour in Turkey.

According to local media, the boat stopped working when it was caught in a riptide after it left the harbour. Yaman, Serdar and Natalie decided to jump off and swim to shore.

But the three were also caught in the riptide and those on the boat lost sight of them. The boat then began working again and those on board made their way back to the harbour to alert the authorities about those in the water.

A rescue operation was launched and the police worked with Mudanya Coast Safety Command for 12 hours searching the waters before they found Yaman alive.

Twenty hours after Natalie and the others had jumped into the water, her body washed ashore. Rescue teams are still searching for Serdar.

“I tried to save myself. I applied the knowledge I had for such cases,” explains Yaman. “I knew I shouldn’t drink seawater and I knew I shouldn’t waste too much energy. Those things saved my life. It was wonderful getting together with my wife after 12 hours. I was very happy to be with my family but when I remember Natalie and Serdar I get upset again.”

He explained to local media that his family hadn’t told his elderly parents he was missing as they didn’t want to worry them.

“My elder brother knew and he came from Istanbul to stay with my parents. But the next morning, after I was saved, I wanted to tell them what had happened so I explained the whole incident to them.

“Ten minutes after we left their home my elder brother called and told me my father Muhammet (85) had had a heart attack. And then we lost him.”

The search to find Serdar is ongoing.

Source: ASIAWIRE/MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA