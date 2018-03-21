Dad’s chilling final phone call before he was murdered – allegedly by his own son

A Washington man is accused of killing his parents a week after he was allegedly kicked out at home.

Jared Standley (21) is facing two counts of aggravated first degree murder in the death of his parents, Theresa Standley (56) and Steven Standley (55).

According to CBS News, the father made a chilling call before the murder.

“He called another son last Wednesday and said Jared had returned unexpectedly and that he should call 911 if he didn't hear back in 15 minutes,” CBS News reported.

The News Tribune reports that Jared beat his mother to death before he shot and killed his dad

According to reports, Jared admitted to murdering his parents because he “hated them that much”, he told the detectives.

“He said he first beat his mother with a bat, hitting her several times in the head, and wrapped her in the tarp with plans to bury her.”

He then waited for his father to get home.

“The defendant said he was trying to get his father into the house so he could shoot him quietly or could stab him with a knife,” deputy prosecutor Jared Ausserer wrote in the declaration for determination of probable cause.

“... As his father attempted to push the door closed to prevent Jared Standley from entering, he shot his father in the head, through the glass on the door.”

By the time the cops went to the house Jared wasn’t there, according to People.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department’s Facebook page states that when they arrived at the house they saw a bullet hole through a window on the front door and soon discovered victims’ bodies.

“They eventually found him after tracking down his rental car at a Comfort Inn.”

The detectives were involved in a shootout with Standley, during which he was shot in the shoulder.

Standley pleaded not guilty Monday and was ordered held without bail.

It’s likely that the prosecutors will push for the death penalty in the case, according to the Tribune.

Sources: People, CBS News, The News Tribune, New York Post