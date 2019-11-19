Daring escape in Hong Kong | US changes Israeli settlement policy: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Daring rope escape in Hong Kong

Dozens of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters dramatically escape a two-day police siege at a university campus late Monday by shimmying down ropes from a bridge to waiting motorbikes.

US softens position on Israeli settlements

The US on Monday effectively backed Israel's right to build Jewish settlements on the occupied West Bank by abandoning its four-decade-old position that they were "inconsistent with international law".

Warren vows to protect tenants from bad landlords

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren on Monday vowed to protect the country's 43 million renter households, releasing a plan that would help tenants fight eviction, afford their homes and retain lawyers in housing courts.

Protesters gather in Italy Square in Santiago

Protesters gather in Italy Square in Santiago, for the fifth consecutive week of demonstrations that have rocked Chile.

Driver who used SUV to shield pedestrians from speeding car says he doesn't feel like a hero

The City of Montreal is honouring a man who is being hailed as a hero after he used his SUV to shield pedestrians from a speeding car. Mayor Valerie Plante praised Erick Marciano's act of courage as she presented him with a certificate of honour.