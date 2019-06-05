Darwin shooting | Trump talks UK NHS: WATCH the top World news videos for today

Bystanders among victims of possible targeted shooting in Darwin

Supplied footage obtained on June 5, 2019 of NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner, NT Corrections Commissioner Scott McNairn and NT Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw speak to media in Darwin about shooting which left four people dead in the city's CBD.

Donald Trump: NHS isn't on the table

US President Donald Trump has rowed back on his suggestion that access for US firms to the NHS must be part of talks for a post-Brexit trade deal.

Wildfire forces evacuations in Washington state

Flooding in Arkansas, Missouri causes woes

Pine Bluff, Arkansas is preparing for record-breaking floods, while communities in Missouri are piling up sandbags as another round of flooding strains levees.

'Tank Man' statue unveiled at DC Tiananmen rally

A foundation dedicated to memorializing victims of communism marked the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre by unveiling a statue of the iconic "Tank Man" during a rally in Washington, DC.

