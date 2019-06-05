 

Darwin shooting | Trump talks UK NHS: WATCH the top World news videos for today

2019-06-05 06:05

Bystanders among victims of possible targeted shooting in Darwin

Supplied footage obtained on June 5, 2019 of NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner, NT Corrections Commissioner Scott McNairn and NT Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw speak to media in Darwin about shooting which left four people dead in the city's CBD.

Donald Trump: NHS isn't on the table

US President Donald Trump has rowed back on his suggestion that access for US firms to the NHS must be part of talks for a post-Brexit trade deal.

Wildfire forces evacuations in Washington state

Wildfire forces evacuations in Washington state.

Flooding in Arkansas, Missouri causes woes

Pine Bluff, Arkansas is preparing for record-breaking floods, while communities in Missouri are piling up sandbags as another round of flooding strains levees.

'Tank Man' statue unveiled at DC Tiananmen rally

A foundation dedicated to memorializing victims of communism marked the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre by unveiling a statue of the iconic "Tank Man" during a rally in Washington, DC.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    us  |  uk
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Palestinians break with Saudi Eid date for first time in years

2019-06-04 22:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Double winners in Tuesday's draw 2019-06-04 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 