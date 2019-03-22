 

Daughter reunites with mom five years after separation – only months before she died

2019-03-22 14:47

Magazine Features

Louise Rudd. (Photo: MERCURY PRESS/WWW.MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA)

Louise Rudd. (Photo: MERCURY PRESS/WWW.MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A daughter who was reunited with her mother, after five years of being separated, was left devastated just 18 months later when her mom suddenly died aged 47.

Louise Rudd (30) stopped talking to her mom, Sammi Baxter, seven years ago when she turned to alcohol.

But after Louise gave birth to her daughter, Malena, in February 2017, Sammi turned her life around to ensure she got her daughter and newborn granddaughter back in her life.

Tragically, Sammi was found dead at home last week with the cause of her death still not known.

Devastated Louise is now speaking out to raise awareness of the importance of making time for loved ones before it's too late.

"After we stopped speaking, I'd just walk past her in the street when I saw her because I didn't agree with her lifestyle," Louise said.

"I wanted to better myself and I felt as though distancing myself was the best way.

"But after Malena was born, she completely turned her life around.

"She became a better person and for the past two years we became really close.

"We talked most days and it was nice to be a proper mum and daughter again.

"I relied on her to look after my daughter while I was at work, and because of that I started taking on extra shifts because I trusted her with my little girl.

Photo: MERCURY PRESS/WWW.MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA

"So it's been such a shock that she died, we still don't know how it happened.

"I feel so sad because I regret that we didn’t talk for five years and I lost those years of her short life. I keep telling myself that I got the best two years."

Samples of Sammi's vital organs have been taken for testing to determine the cause of her death.

The 47-year-old previously cared for her son, Ashley Young (25), who suffers from mental health problems. Ashley has now moved in with his older sister.

Louise and Sammi's friends have started a fundraiser to cover the cost of the funeral.

"She was so happy that I was back in her life, she had messaged everyone," Louise said.

"Although I disagreed with her lifestyle, she had a great bunch of close-knit friends and she was a very sociable person so it's a comfort to know that she was never lonely.

Photo: MERCURY PRESS/WWW.MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA

"Everyone has been so helpful, we're all just trying to get our head around the sudden death.

"I'd just like to tell everyone to make time for loved ones because you never know how much time you have with them.'

Sources: Magazine Features

Pictures: MERCURY PRESS/WWW.MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA

Read more on:    bizarre news
NEXT ON NEWS24X

2 powerful cyclones spinning toward north Australian coast

2019-03-22 17:15

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
POLITICS PODCAST: Silly season sets in as SA edges closer to the May elections
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Brackenfell 18:49 PM
Road name: N1 Both Ways

Both Ways
Cape Town 17:49 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto jackpot of R250 000! Two more winners on Human Rights Day 2019-03-21 21:40 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 