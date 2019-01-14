 

Daughter's plea draws 50 000 birthday cards for US veteran

2019-01-14 05:22
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

When Sue Morse requested on Facebook that friends send her father well-wishes for his December 30 birthday, she expected maybe 160 cards.

At 96, World War II veteran and Purple Heart medal recipient Duane Sherman has survived most of his friends.

As of January 9, Sherman received more than 50 000 letters at his home in Fullerton, California, the Orange County Register reported on Friday.

Birthday cards and notes thanking Sherman for his service have come from all 50 US states and 10 countries.

His wife of 57 years, Lois, died in 2011. His daughter said she wanted her dad to feel special on his birthday.

Notes from elementary school students and prison inmates are among the stacks. The secretary of the Navy sent one. So did the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I was amazed, shocked and appreciative," Sherman told the newspaper. "All the good comments people made . it just brightened my day."

Postal bins packed with envelopes of every color are stacked high on two sofas and the floor of Sherman's home — and that's only a few thousand of them.

Thousands more are stored at a friend's house and there are bins still to be picked up at the post office, Morse said.

Since her father is legally blind, Morse has been reading the cards and letters out loud to her dad.

The commander of the USS Cowpens, a guided missile cruiser stationed in San Diego, sent a letter and then visited with several officers to take Sherman to lunch.

A group of officers from the U.S. Navy Sonar School in San Diego also paid a visit — listening intently as Sherman told stories about his WW II experience.

The mail also brought gifts of mementos such as an American flag that flew over Pearl Harbor, a scale model of a battleship and a plaque carved out of wood from the USS. Constitution.

"It was very gratifying," Sherman said. "It was hard to believe."

Sherman enlisted in the Navy shortly after Pearl Harbor was attacked on December 7, 1941. He was stationed aboard the USS Lamson, a destroyer that saw several battles in the Pacific.

So far, Morse has read about 1,700 letters. She will enlist the help of several friends for the rest and wants to respond to most of the letters.

Read more on:    us  |  good news
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Poland denies cull aimed at wiping out wild boar

41 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Schweizer-Reneke calm, but on tenterhooks after segregation of black, white pupils
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:41 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Robertson 06:24 AM
Road name: R60

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday 12 January Lottery draw 2019-01-12 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 