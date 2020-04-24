 

Deadly California day | $500 billion aid package: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-04-24 08:31

California governor announces 'deadliest day' during lockdown

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that Wednesday was the deadliest day the state has faced since the coronavirus outbreak began.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Sombre Congress delivers nearly $500 billion in virus aid

Congress delivered a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending on Thursday, rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50 000 American lives and one in six US jobs.

Everything you need to know about the coronavirus vaccine being tested on humans

As the clinical testing on humans begins in the search for a Covid-19 vaccine, clinical lead Professor Sarah Gilbert tells us everything you need to know about the trial.

Liberian communities take anti-virus checks into own hands

In and around Monrovia community dwellers set up checkpoints at the entrances to their neighbourhoods to ensure that people entering wash their hands and have their temperature checked.

Driving through old quarters of Delhi under lockdown

The streets are empty in the old quarters of Delhi as the coronavirus lockdown continues. Muslims here, like in many parts of the world, will be marking the start of the holy month of Ramadan amid unprecedented bans on family gatherings.

- Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Read more on:    india  |  us  |  liberia  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UK virus death toll climbs to 18 738 as govt expands testing

2020-04-23 22:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | News24 Frontline: How does the SA economy emerge after lockdown?
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Green Point 08:35 AM
Road name: High Level Road Inbound

Inbound
Brackenfell 07:24 AM
Road name: Old Paarl Road

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players win jackpot 2020-04-23 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 