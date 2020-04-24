Deadly California day | $500 billion aid package: WATCH the top world news videos for today

California governor announces 'deadliest day' during lockdown

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that Wednesday was the deadliest day the state has faced since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Congress delivered a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending on Thursday, rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50 000 American lives and one in six US jobs.

As the clinical testing on humans begins in the search for a Covid-19 vaccine, clinical lead Professor Sarah Gilbert tells us everything you need to know about the trial.

In and around Monrovia community dwellers set up checkpoints at the entrances to their neighbourhoods to ensure that people entering wash their hands and have their temperature checked.

The streets are empty in the old quarters of Delhi as the coronavirus lockdown continues. Muslims here, like in many parts of the world, will be marking the start of the holy month of Ramadan amid unprecedented bans on family gatherings.



