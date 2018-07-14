 

Death by 'fake news': social media-fuelled lynchings shock India

2018-07-14 10:10
Gopal Chandra Das (L) and Radhika Das (R), parents of lynching victim Nilotpal Das, speaking to journalists at their residence in Guwahati, the capital city of India’s northeastern state of Assam. (AFP)

Gopal Chandra Das (L) and Radhika Das (R), parents of lynching victim Nilotpal Das, speaking to journalists at their residence in Guwahati, the capital city of India’s northeastern state of Assam. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The smartphone footage shows the two blood-soaked men pleading for their lives. Moments later they were dead, two more victims of lynchings sparked by rumours spread on Facebook and WhatsApp in India.

The two men were young and well-educated. Gregarious, dreadlocked musician Nilotpal Das, 29, and his businessman friend Abhijeet Nath, 30, were both from Guwahati, capital of the northeastern state of Assam.

On the fateful day last month when they were beaten to death by a crazed village mob wielding bamboo sticks, machetes, and rocks, the friends were driving back from a day in the country, near a popular waterfall.

"He liked to listen to the sounds of nature to find inspiration for his music," his grieving father Gopal Chandra Das, 68, told AFP at their home, the television table in the living room now a shrine to his son.

WhatsApp 'horrified'

Viral rumours about kidnappers, spread through Facebook and WhatsApp, have led to the lynching deaths of some 20 people in the last two months in India, according to a tally from local media reports.

Indian authorities have scrambled to respond but awareness campaigns, public alerts and internet blackouts have had limited success in deterring the spread of misinformation.

Instead, officials blamed WhatsApp for the "irresponsible and explosive messages" being shared by its 200 million Indian users - the company's largest market.

WhatsApp said it was "horrified" by the violence and promised action. The social media giant took out full-page advertisements in Indian newspapers offering "easy tips" to sort fact from fiction on its platform.

"Together we can fight false information", the slick adverts declared.

Child kidnappers

On their June 8 excursion, the two men were unaware that "fake news" on child traffickers had been spreading on social media in the area.

In the isolated, impoverished district of Karbi Anglong, Facebook and WhatsApp have become the new word of mouth, and messages on the platforms - however outlandish - are often taken as gospel.

Late in the day, the two men were sitting by a stream when a villager confronted them, causing an altercation. The young men left in their car in a hurry, but their antagonist warned the next village they were coming.

"He made a phone call. He said that child kidnappers were on the way, that they needed to be stopped," said Gulshan Daolagupu, deputy division chief of Karbi Anglong.

The mob surrounded the car on the country road. Convinced they had caught the child kidnappers, they launched a savage attack, posting videos of the killings online.

The images shocked India.

An enquiry is under way to establish whether the suspect who instigated the attack, a 35-year-old taxi driver, genuinely believed he had caught the purported child kidnappers or whether he had ulterior motives. Some 50 people have been detained over the attack.

"Had social media not been there, had this been 2014 - Facebook was not there, smartphones were not cheap - this would not have happened," said G.V. Siva Prasad, superintendent of police in Karbi Anglong district.

"The speed at which it goes, nobody can address it, it is almost the speed of light."

One month after the incident, the village of Panjuri Kachari is almost deserted. Only a few women, children and elderly people remain. The men are behind bars or on the run.

'It could have been me'

Lynchings based on misjudgement or malicious information are not a new phenomenon in India. But the spread of smartphones and internet access in the country's poorest and most isolated areas has exacerbated the problem.

Close to half a billion Indians are online, most accessing the internet via their smartphones. India was the fastest growing market for smartphones in 2017.

Internet penetration in rural areas, though low at 20%, is growing. The tumbling cost of handsets - many priced at well below $100 - coupled with cheap data plans is attracting many first-time users to the internet.

For researcher Abdul Kalam Azad, the lynchings in Panjuri Kachari must be seen in the particular context of Assam state, which is a patchwork of ethnic tribes and has been routinely hit by intercommunal strife.

"Assam has been experiencing violence for a long time. In this situation of conflict, fake news become more dangerous, more violent and that's evident now," he told AFP.

The killing of Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath has resonated broadly among urban, well-educated Indians and played on perceptions that rural districts are backward-looking and lawless.

"Everyone could feel: 'it could have been my son, it could have been me,'" said Ittisha Sarah, 25, a friend of the victims.

"That feeling is impacting people a lot. That it could have been anyone, so innocent, in that barbaric incident.

Read more on:    whatsapp  |  facebook  |  india  |  fake news

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump: Relations with May 'strong' after bombshell interview

2018-07-14 08:54

Inside News24

 
/World
WATCH: More than 200 killed in Japan flash floods
 

Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!

She may only have two legs, but that hasn’t stopped her from gaining thousands of adoring fans!

 

Paws

10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!
Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, July 13 2018-07-13 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 