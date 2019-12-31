Death toll from Philippines Christmas typhoon hits 50

Manila
– The number of people killed by a powerful storm that pummelled the central
Philippines over Christmas has risen to 50, authorities said on Tuesday, making
it the nation's deadliest storm of 2019.
Typhoon
Phanfone's destructive winds and heavy rains brought down flimsy homes and
destroyed commercial buildings mainly in the central island of Visayas,
affecting more than two million people. At least 80 000 remain in
emergency shelters and might have to stay until the New Year, given the scale
of destruction.
"We're sad that some of our
countrymen are still in evacuation centres, but we assure them they will
continue to receive support until they get back on their feet," national
disaster agency spokesperson Mark Timbal told AFP.
Five people are still missing
after the storm, which also left 143 injured. The death toll – up from 41 on
Sunday – included three sailors who died after their vessel capsized, a
policeman electrocuted by a toppled post, and a man struck by a falling tree.
Typhoon Phanfone, locally called
Ursula, was the 21st cyclone this year to hit the storm-prone Philippines.
Many of the storms wipe out
harvests, homes and infrastructure, keeping millions of people in perpetual
poverty.