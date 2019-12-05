 

Defiant Trump says he 'will win' impeachment fight

2019-12-05 17:52
US President Donald Trump in the White House Oval Office in December 2017.

US President Donald Trump in the White House Oval Office in December 2017.

A defiant President Donald Trump predicted on Thursday that he "will win" after the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi gave the green light for impeachment.

"The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!" Trump tweeted.

Pelosi earlier asked her party to draft articles of impeachment based on allegations that Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine into a scheme to embarrass one of his main opponents for reelection next year.

While impeachment is expected to pass in the Democratic-led House, the Senate is held by a Republican majority and would likely acquit the US president as his 2020 reelection campaign gathers pace.

READ | Top Democrat Pelosi orders Trump articles of impeachment

Trump tweeted that the "Radical Left Democrats have just announced that they are going to seek to Impeach me over NOTHING. (sic)"

Echoing a frequent Republican argument, he said that the "important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind."

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us
