Delhi factory fire: At least 43 people killed in 'extremely horrific' fire in India's capital

New
Delhi – At least 43 people were killed on Sunday in a devastating fire that
ripped through a bag factory in the cramped, congested old quarter of the
Indian capital New Delhi, trapping scores of workers who were sleeping inside.
The
blaze was the worst in Delhi since 59 movie-goers died in a cinema in 1997,
with the city's poor planning and enforcement of building and safety
regulations often responsible for such deadly incidents.
Tearful
relatives spoke of receiving desperate calls from factory workers from around
05:00 pleading to be freed from the inferno in the dark, poorly lit premises in
the commercial hub of Sadar Bazar.
The
four-storey building was home to a series of manufacturing units producing
items including schoolbags and packing materials which only worsened the spread
of the fire, officials said. Locals said the factory also made purses.
"Most
of the casualties happened because of suffocation," witness Mohammed
Khalil told AFP.
Tragedy
waiting to happen
"After
the fire, people didn't have any way to get out and I believe many were asleep
and because of the smoke, they got suffocated."
Outside
a nearby hospital morgue, anxious relatives and friends gathered to identify
the bodies.
Naushad
Ahmad was desperately looking for his friend who remained missing, unable to
reach him on his mobile phone.
"I
have been to the factory and this tragedy was waiting to happen," he told
AFP.
"There
was only one exit and entrance to the building, with all the electricity meters
installed at the main door... People didn't get a chance to escape."
Prime
Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the fire was "extremely
horrific", as state and national authorities said they would offer
financial assistance to the victims' families and to survivors.
Dozens
rescued
Sajjamuddin
Ahmad spent two hours searching for his father-in-law and brother-in-law among
the bodies and injured before discovering they were dead, he told AFP.
Other
relatives said they still did not know what had happened to their loved ones.
"I
don't know whether they are alive or dead," Noorjehan Bano, whose father
and brother-in-law worked and lived in the factory, told AFP outside one of the
hospitals.
Families
of the victims told AFP they were mostly migrant workers who had come from
Bihar, one of India's most impoverished states. Some of them were paid just 1 000
rupees ($14) a month, they added.
Locals
had called the police and emergency services as the blaze lit up the early
morning sky, but firefighters struggled to reach the victims amid the narrow
lanes.
Police
and fire officials said at least 58 others were rescued, with local television
networks airing footage of firemen carrying people out of the narrow lanes to
nearby emergency vehicles.
The
flames had been extinguished and they did not expect to find more bodies,
officials added.
"Most
who've died were sleeping when the fire broke out and died due to
asphyxiation," Sadar Bazar's assistant commissioner of police told AFP.
Authorities
said they did not yet know the cause of the blaze but Delhi's fire services
director told the Press Trust of India the site had been operating without the
required fire safety clearances.
Many
factories and small manufacturing units in big Indian cities are often located
in old, cramped areas, where the cost of land is relatively cheaper.
Such
units often also serve as sleeping quarters for poor, mostly migrant, workers,
who manage to save money by staying overnight at their workplaces.