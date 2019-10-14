 

Democrat promises whistleblower safety | Ecuador withdraws fuel subsidy: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-10-14 06:09

Democrat Adam Schiff says he's committed to protecting whistleblower in impeachment probes

The Democratic lawmaker leading an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump said his "primary interest" was in protecting the whistleblower whose complaint touched off the presidential probe.

Ecuador government withdraws order on fuel subsidies after violent protests

The Ecuador government has withdrawn an order removing fuel subsidies after the decision triggered nearly two weeks of violent street protests.

Trump tells Pentagon to start pulling troops from northern Syria

The US is poised to move about 1 000 US troops from northern Syria amid an ongoing Turkish incursion into the region, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Sunday, calling the situation "untenable" for US forces.

Macron meets Merkel ahead of crucial EU week

Emmanuel Macron hosts Germany's Angela Merkel for a dinner at the Elysée palace on Sunday evening ahead of a crucial week in Brexit negotiations between the EU and the UK.

Islamic State relatives escape in northern Syria

Relatives of IS fighters have escaped from a camp where they were being held in northern Syria, amid a Turkish cross-border offensive.

France 'worried' after nearly 800 ISIS relatives escape Syrian camp

2019-10-14 05:29

