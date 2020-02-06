 

Democratic Party chair demands review of Iowa results

2020-02-06 22:05
Tom Perez (AFP

Tom Perez (AFP (JUSTIN SULLIVAN)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Democratic Party chairperson Tom Perez demanded a review of the results of the Iowa caucuses on Thursday after the first contest to choose the party presidential nominee was marred by major technical problems.

Three days after the caucuses in the midwestern state, the final results are yet to be released and doubts have been raised about the accuracy of the returns released so far.

"Enough is enough," Perez said on Twitter.

"In order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass," he said.

Read more on:    us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Brawl erupts in Ukraine parliament over controversial land reform

2020-02-06 21:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cobra caught after spitting venom in KZN woman’s eyes during load shedding
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:35 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:23 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
16 Daily Lotto players walk away with R25k 2020-02-06 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 