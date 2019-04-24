 

Democrats debate Trump impeachment | Calls for unity following Sri Lanka bombings: WATCH the top World news videos for your Wednesday

2019-04-24 06:33

Pelosi: Impeachment the 'most divisive' path

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says impeachment is "one of the most divisive paths that we can go down". Speaking at the Time 100 summit in New York, the Democratic leader says it remains to be seen what the rest of the Mueller report says.

Jeremy Hunt calls for unity following 'vile' Sri Lanka terror attacks

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt calls for unity between religions following the atrocities in Sri Lanka, where at least 321 people have died.

Drug distributor faces criminal charges in opioid scandal

The US government on Tuesday filed its first criminal charges against a major drug distributor, Rochester Drug Co-operative, and company executives over their alleged roles in fuelling the nation's opioid epidemic by putting profits ahead of patient

Turkey 'cannot become a member of the EU', says EPP leader Manfred Weber

German European People's Party leader Manfred Weber says that Turkey must not be admitted as an EU member.

Police dog stuck by porcupine during pursuit

An Oregon sheriff's police dog got into a prickly situation while chasing a suspect. The dog named Odin encountered a porcupine and got 200 quills stuck in its face. Odin had the quills removed and is recovering.

