 

Democrats seize US House control, but shutdown impasse remains

2019-01-04 09:28

US Democrats swept back to power on Thursday in the House of Representatives with veteran Nancy Pelosi at the helm, but they came face to face with what may be a new divided government normal in Washington: Legislative gridlock.

After a historic opening session of the 116th Congress in which Pelosi was elected as speaker for the second time in her storied career, lawmakers took aim at a bipartisan priority of ending an embarrassing partial government shutdown that was stretching into its 13th day.

The House passed two measures that would re-open government agencies whose funding had lapsed, but provide no money for a border wall demanded by Donald Trump.

READ: Nancy Pelosi elected speaker, will lead Democrats confronting Trump

They are all but dead on arrival in the Senate, where the Republican leadership has vowed not to bring them up for a vote because they do not pass muster with the president.

Trump has demanded that Congress approve $5.6bn for construction of a wall on the southern US border with Mexico - an oft repeated pledge from his 2016 presidential campaign.

'Immorality between countries'

The bills that passed the House contain no wall funding.

"We're not doing a wall," Pelosi told reporters shortly before the votes largely along party lines.

"A wall is an immorality between countries. It's an old way of thinking, it isn't cost effective," she said, arguing that money would be better spent on border security technology such as drones and cameras, and on hiring more border agents.

Republican leaders immediately blasted the vote as a pointless political gimmick that would do little to provide the resources necessary to secure the border, and said Democrats were not negotiating in good faith.

"The president made it clear, we're here to make a deal," Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News late on Thursday. "We will have no deal without a wall."

Democratic congressional leaders said they will head to the White House Friday at 11:30 (14:30 GMT) in a bid to break the impasse, but lawmakers have warned the shutdown could extend for several more days, even weeks.

Democrats' new majority in the House of Representatives marked a dramatic power shift on Capitol Hill less than two years before the Republican president's re-election bid, as Democrats intend to put a check on Trump's turbulent White House.

Several lawmakers cheered and applauded at length when Pelosi reclaimed the speaker's gavel - a striking comeback for the only woman ever to hold the post.

Bitter divisions

In her opening speech, Pelosi vowed the new Congress would be "bipartisan and unifying" but acknowledged the reality of Washington's bitter divisions.

"We have no illusions that our work will be easy, that all of us in this chamber will always agree," she said.

"But let each of us pledge that when we disagree, we will respect each other and we will respect the truth," she added, in a likely dig at the president's aggressive style and his propensity to embellish facts.

While the "blue wave" swept dozens of House Republicans out of Congress last November, Trump's Republicans managed to modestly expand its majority in the Senate, meaning Washington gridlock is almost certain to deepen.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats would have to "get serious about border security so that a government funding agreement may be reached that can pass the House, earn 60 votes here in the Senate, and receive a presidential signature".

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

German journalists' group advises against travel to Turkey

2019-01-04 07:44

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Congestion at toll gate as holidayers head home
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 2 January Lottery draw 2019-01-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 