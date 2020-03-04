Dems mull electability | Mystery Covid-19 infection: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Democratic voters divided over electability

As voters in 14 states headed to the polls on Super Tuesday, the number one issue for many was whether a candidate could beat Donald Trump in the general election.

Unclear where Covid-19 infected nurse contracted the virus

Australian Chief Medical Office Brendan Murphy and Health Minister Greg Hunt announce an employee of a northwest Sydney aged care home has come down with coronavirus, placing the home's elderly residents at risk.

Warren tells voters to 'vote from your heart'

In the most pivotal night of the Democratic presidential primary, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren addressed an enthusiastic crowd in Detroit, Michigan - whose voters won't take to the polls until next week.

Netanyahu's future still uncertain after Israeli election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political future remained up in the air as preliminary results from Israel's election indicated he would fall short of securing the parliamentary majority needed to form a new government.

Feminist, fashionable and fighting for sustainability: India's Anita Dongre

Fashion designer Anita Dongre is a feminist powerhouse in a male-dominated industry she has stores in India and New York, multiple clothing brands and a global celebrity following.

