Deported US veteran fights for citizenship | US ex-cop trial: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Deported veteran back in US in citizenship bid

An Army veteran who was deported to Mexico in 2018 arrived back in Chicago, saying he's overwhelmed he's been granted another chance at becoming a US citizen.

Ex-cop on trial thought 'it was my apartment'

Bodycam footage played at the trial of a Dallas police officer who fatally shot her neighbour in his home shows Amber Guyger repeatedly saying: "I thought it was my apartment."

Pelosi bows to pressure, orders impeachment probe

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, yielding to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a divided nation into a clash between Congress and the commander in chief.

Tanker truck explosion in Mali leaves at least seven dead

At least seven people died and nearly 50 people were injured in the explosion of a tanker truck following an accident in the Malian Capital Bamako, according the Malian government.

Car-sized crack in road, building damage after 5.2 quake in Pakistan

At least 19 people have been killed and 300 wounded after a shallow earthquake rattled north-eastern Pakistan, with the tremor tearing car-sized cracks into roads and heavily damaging infrastructure.

