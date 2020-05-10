 

Despite White House virus cases, top aides defend reopening of economy

2020-05-10 21:28
US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two top US economic advisers on Sunday defended the need for an expeditious reopening of the economy even as the coronavirus reached into the White House despite the extraordinary precautions taken there.

But the comments by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and economic adviser Larry Kudlow came just two days after the country recorded its steepest job losses in history, with 20.5 million jobs lost in April, and as virus cases continued rising in some states with far more deaths projected.

They also came after confirmation that Vice President Mike Pence's spokeswoman and a White House valet who served President Donald Trump had tested positive for the virus, and as three members of the White House coronavirus task force - including top expert Anthony Fauci - reportedly self-quarantined after potential exposure to the pathogen.

Kudlow was asked on ABC's "This Week" how US businesses could reopen with confidence when the White House - where virus protections are far more rigorous than what is available to most Americans - had proven vulnerable.

Those cases, Kudlow said, represented a "small fraction" of the 500 or so staff members working in the White House complex. "I don't know the specific numbers," he added, "but we have had relatively very few."

He added that federal and state guidelines coupled with private-sector innovation should allow relatively safe reopening.

But he placed the ultimate onus for safety not on government but on individual businesses, saying they "are probably going to wind up leading this charge."

Higher death forecast

Most US states have begun at least tentatively reopening for business, but that inevitably will mean more travel and higher risks.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations, whose virus projections have been closely watched, this week raised its US death forecast - to 137 000 deaths by August 4 - based largely on "explosive increases in mobility in a number of states," said director Christopher Murray.

That number, far above the current total of almost 79 000, reflects both looser restrictions and "quarantine fatigue," he said on CBS, and it came despite positive trends in the hard-hit states of New York, New Jersey and Michigan.

In states that have loosened their restrictions recently, Murray predicted "a jump in cases" in about 10 days time.

But both Kudlow and Mnuchin stressed that undue delay in reopening would also carry a cost.

"I think there's a considerable risk of NOT reopening," the Treasury secretary said on Fox. "You're talking about what would be permanent economic damage to the American public."

'A tremendous snapback'

Kudlow, pushing back on reports of growing partisan tensions in Washington over another tranche of emergency relief, said informal talks with Democrats were under way, but he and Mnuchin emphasized the need for caution.

"We just want to make sure that before we jump back in and spend another few trillion of taxpayers' money, that we do it carefully," Mnuchin said.

Still, both Mnuchin and Kudlow again expressed optimism that the US economy would register a sharp recovery in the second half of the year, with Kudlow predicting "a tremendous snapback" in 2021.

Trump reiterated this week his belief that the virus would simply "go away," even without a vaccine.

READ | US vice president's spokesperson tests positive for Covid-19

Asked about that on Sunday, Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health and Security at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, dissented.

"No, this virus isn't going to go away," he said on Fox, adding that it would remain as a "background problem" both in the US and around the world until a vaccine is developed.

The White House has some of the most rigorous precautions against COVID-19 of any US venue at the moment. The president, vice president and many others are tested daily.

But Trump and Pence have frequently defied the government's own guidance about wearing protective masks, and both men have traveled to other states in recent days.

Read more on:    us  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus: Lifting lockdowns in Europe

2020-05-10 20:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Hygiene packs donated to women SANDF members
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hanover Park 06:35 AM
Road name: Jan Smuts Drive

Cape Town 06:05 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
One person bags R47k in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-05-09 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Senior Back End Developer

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R600 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Audit Manager

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R420 000.00 - R480 000.00 Per Year

Financial Services Audit Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R700 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 