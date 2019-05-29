 

Destructive tornado | Dial-a-dealer gang busted: WATCH the top World news videos for today

2019-05-29 07:12

EF3 Tornado destroys Ohio apartment complex

Aerial footage shows widespread devastation at an apartment complex in Dayton, Ohio where an EF3 tornado struck.

Mass arrests 'massive blow' against dial-a-dealer Sydney cocaine ring

NSW Police chief inspector Stuart Bell and NSW Police Minister David Elliot speaking to media in Sydney about 55 arrests related to cocaine and other drug supply charges. Bell says the groups were operating a dial-a-dealer style operation.

Hawaii hiker lost two weeks calls ordeal 'bizarre'

A Hawaii woman said Tuesday she fell to the ground and started cryin g when a rescue helicopter spotted her in a forest where she had survived for two weeks by eating plants and drinking stream water.

Tensions rise between Serbia and Kosovo

Tensions rose between Serbia and Kosovo after Kosovo's police said they carried out an anti-smuggling operation in a majority Serb region.

Child injured in likely mountain lion attack

California wildlife officials say a mountain lion is likely the animal that attacked and injured a 4-year-old boy Monday in a wilderness park near San Diego. Officials say the mountain lion was later killed to ensure public safety.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    us  |  serbia  |  australia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Where's Joe? Biden taking it slow in early campaign days

2019-05-28 22:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, May 28 2019-05-28 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 