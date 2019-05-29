Destructive tornado | Dial-a-dealer gang busted: WATCH the top World news videos for today

EF3 Tornado destroys Ohio apartment complex

Aerial footage shows widespread devastation at an apartment complex in Dayton, Ohio where an EF3 tornado struck.

Mass arrests 'massive blow' against dial-a-dealer Sydney cocaine ring

NSW Police chief inspector Stuart Bell and NSW Police Minister David Elliot speaking to media in Sydney about 55 arrests related to cocaine and other drug supply charges. Bell says the groups were operating a dial-a-dealer style operation.

Hawaii hiker lost two weeks calls ordeal 'bizarre'

A Hawaii woman said Tuesday she fell to the ground and started cryin g when a rescue helicopter spotted her in a forest where she had survived for two weeks by eating plants and drinking stream water.

Tensions rise between Serbia and Kosovo

Tensions rose between Serbia and Kosovo after Kosovo's police said they carried out an anti-smuggling operation in a majority Serb region.

Child injured in likely mountain lion attack

California wildlife officials say a mountain lion is likely the animal that attacked and injured a 4-year-old boy Monday in a wilderness park near San Diego. Officials say the mountain lion was later killed to ensure public safety.

