DEVELOPING: Texas mall an active shooting scene, warns authorities

McAllen — Authorities say there's an active shooting situation at a mall in McAllen, Texas, and are warning the public to stay away.

The Hidalgo County Precinct 4 constable's office said on its Facebook page that a shooter was at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen, in the southernmost region of the state, just a few miles from the border with Mexico.

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to the mall Saturday, including McAllen police, the Hidalgo County sheriff's office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Dispatchers with McAllen police and the Hidalgo County sheriff's office declined to answer questions when reached by phone.

The mall is one of the primary shopping centers in the Rio Grande Valley.

No other information was immediately available.

