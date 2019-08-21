Disgraced Cardinal loses again | Sydney 'black lives matter': WATCH the top world news videos for today

Australia's Cardinal Pell loses child sex abuse appeal

Disgraced Catholic Cardinal George Pell is sent back to jail after an Australian court rejected his landmark appeal against convictions for child sex abuse.

Sydney CBD march for 'black lives matter'

Hundreds of people have marched through Sydney's CBD demanding justice for Aboriginal people who have died in police custody or prison.

Trump Says "Kashmir Situation Explosive", will do his best to mediate

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again offered to mediate the "explosive" situation in Kashmir, saying it is a "very complicated place".

Facebook releases new tool to block data gathering

Soon you could get fewer familiar ads following you around the internet - or at least on Facebook. Facebook is launching a long-promised tool that lets you limit what the social network can gather about you on outside websites and apps.

Twitter cuts accounts aimed at Hong Kong protests

Twitter suspended more than 200,000 accounts it believes were part of a Chinese government influence campaign targeting the protest movement in Hong Kong.

