 

Disneyland in California to close over virus

2020-03-13 07:32

Disneyland will close its doors beginning on Saturday after California called for large gatherings to be canceled to slow the spread of coronavirus, the resort said Thursday.

The giant 40-hectare attraction in Anaheim is the second-most visited theme park in the world, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each day, but will remain shut at least until the end of March.

"After carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California's executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure," a statement said.

No cases of the virus had been reported at the resort, it added.

Disney will monitor the situation, and on-site hotels will remain open until Monday to give guests time to leave.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Disney had "made the right call in the interest of public health and agreed to shut down their California parks."

"Expect more announcements like this shortly," he added.

The move follows a string of high-profile closures and cancellations in California including the Coachella music festival and several major sporting events.

Disney-themed parks in Asia have also closed due to the virus, although its Shanghai resort partially reopened this month after closing in late January.

Disneyland in California drew nearly 19 million visitors in 2018. It was recently expanded with a major new "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" attraction

Read more on:    disneyland  |  us  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Canada PM Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive for new coronavirus

2020-03-13 07:15

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is it game over for the Public Protector?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:37 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 08:36 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Just one winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-12 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 