 

Doctor who treated first US Covid patient fears second wave

2020-05-05 08:15

The doctor who treated the first Covid-19 patient in the United States said on Monday he fears a second outbreak of the disease when lockdown measures are lifted.

George Daz's first patient, diagnosed in January in Washington state, has already recovered after receiving remdesivir, an experimental drug that the US approved on Friday for emergency use.

While he feels encouraged by this anti-viral, Diaz emphasized that isolation to avoid contagion remains the "most effective" treatment for Covid-19 right now.

Since that first case in January, the US has overtaken all other countries to have by far the highest caseload - about 1.2 million - as well as the most deaths, around 69 000.

Despite forecasts of a worsening death toll, some states are already reopening to try to ease the economic strain of shelter-in-place orders that have put more than 30 million Americans out of work in six weeks.

"What worries me is that when the economy starts to reopen, we are going to see a second outbreak that is perhaps as big as the first, and the first one was very difficult for us and for the whole world," Daz told reporters during a video meeting organized by the State Department.

"And more than anything, I am concerned that I don't know if we are going to have the resources to handle a second outbreak," he added.

Remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences, was shown in a major clinical trial to shorten the time to recovery in some coronavirus patients.

Diaz said that, pending development of a vaccine, remdesivir appears to act against the virus, but he cautioned that the drug must be used very wisely.

It should not be a crutch for people to say, "'I can now do whatever I want because we have a treatment.' No," Diaz warned.

They must continue to follow guidance on social distancing, he said.


Read more on:    us  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US coronavirus 'surge' | No Chinese lab link: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-05-05 06:56

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 2.4m black mamba rescued from truck engine in Durban
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Eerste River 08:38 AM
Road name: Wimbledon Road Southbound

Southbound
Mossel Bay 08:07 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-04 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 