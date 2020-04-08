Doctor's insight into Covid-19 | Poor struggle in Egypt: WATCH the top world news videos for today

US hospital doctor offers glimpse of virus battle

A doctor on the front lines of New York City's coronavirus outbreak gave a rare glimpse into how hospitals are coping with the emergency.

Virus pandemic deals heavy blow to Egypt's working poor

In Cairo, day labourers line up for food parcels after losing their main source of income, as Egyptian authorities enforce a nationwide curfew to tackle the coronavirus. The country has recorded nearly 1 500 cases so far.

Trump slams WHO as US death toll soars above 12 000

Donald Trump has slammed the World Health Organisation over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the death toll climbed above 12 000 in the US.

Coronavirus: Myanmar military helps disinfect Yangon's streets

Myanmar's military has joined coronavirus relief efforts by disinfecting streets in Yangon. The Asian country has reported just a handful of cases of Covid-19, but experts say the real figure may be many times higher.

Sound of music: Mariachi band performs outside Mexican hospital

A mariachi band plays a "health serenade" outside Mexico's National Institute for Respiratory Illnesses to cheer up Covid-19 patients and pay homage to healthcare professionals.