His resemblance to the US president trickles right down to the bleached-blonde hair and accompanying peak cap.

This unknown man, clad in a blue plaid shirt, jeans and US Navy cap, looks so much like Donald Trump it’s scary.

"UH-OH . . . Does Trump have a twin?” American comedian Kathy Griffin asked on Twitter after a video of the man appeared. “Last thing we need . . .”

The unsuspecting man was spotted in a Texas convenience store, where he was buying scratch-off lottery tickets. But he got much more than he bargained for when an onlooker marked the resemblance, caught it on camera and posted the video to Twitter, Mirror Online writes.

Since it was posted on 2 October, the clip has received more than 1,5 million views and over 4 400 retweets. But social media users are no closer to tracking down the doppelganger, who’s probably blissfully unaware he’s gone viral.

Polish Patriot, the man who shared the footage, describes his Twitter account as a “commies-and-libtards free zone” and includes the MAGA (Make America Great Again) hashtag in his bio, Evening Standard points out.

"This would be Donald Trump if he didn’t get the $413 million handed down to him by Fred Trump," American writer Amy Siskind tweeted, referencing the New York Times' recent exposé on the President's inherited fortune.

