 

Does North Korea's Kim get Trump tweet alerts?

2019-08-16 13:27
US President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Host Broadcast via AP)

US President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Host Broadcast via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

How people stay informed in the Hermit State of North Korea is always a question, and US President Donald Trump may have answered it Thursday: By Twitter alerts.

Trump said it only took Kim Jong Un 10 minutes to respond to his tweeted proposal for a landmark meeting in June at the border of North and South Korea.

That suggested that someone in Pyongyang - perhaps Kim himself - keeps a minute-by-minute watch on what the US tweetmaster-in-chief is saying on social media.

"When I was flying to South Korea I had the idea, you know what, I am going to South Korea, right next to North Korea, right with the border, right near there," Trump told the New Hampshire Today radio programme.

"There was no way that anybody knows how to get Kim Jong Un. How do you get him?" Trump said.

"I put out a tweet: 'Hey, I am going to South Korea. If you want to meet for a couple of minutes, let's meet.'"

"And I put it out and he was calling within 10 minutes."

Trump appeared to reject speculation that the meeting had already been discussed quietly before he tweeted on June 29 from the G20 summit in Osaka: "If Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!"

A little more than a day later, Trump became the first serving US president to step foot in North Korea, where he held brief talks with Kim.

"I mean it's the craziest thing," Trump, an early and now prolific Twitter user, told the radio programme.

Twitter, he said, is "an incredible way of communicating for me... It's a way of getting the word out".

Kim himself has not taken up tweets to communicate his edicts and invitations.

But he appears to be watching.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    donald trump  |  kim jong un  |  us  |  north korea  |  social media
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump proposes mental asylums, but silent on gun laws

2019-08-16 11:48

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: We have one lucky winner! 2019-08-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 