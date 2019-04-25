 

Woman who was viciously attacked by five bull mastiffs: 'Your scars are beautiful'

2019-04-25 12:13

Jynnie Kent.

Jynnie Kent. (Media Drum World)

A young woman who survived a vicious attack from her grandmother’s five bull mastiffs when she was 11 years old wants to show that scars are beautiful.

Jynnie Kent from Ontario, Canada, was at her grandma’s home on her 11th birthday when she went outside to play and was brutally attacked by the dogs, which were later put down.

The now 26-year-old’s grandfather found her and pulled the dogs off her.

"When my grandfather realised what was happening to me in the backyard he rushed outside and began to beat the dogs off me, but they didn't want to stop," Jynnie said in a recent interview.

"I was at the point of giving up and prepared to die. I could barely speak or breathe because one of the dogs had ripped my throat open."

Jynnie had 13 lacerations all over her body and more than 150 puncture wounds, which required 1 000 stitches.

"Your scars are beautiful and they show the strength of a fighter"

The landscaper was in a coma for two days after the attack and remained in the hospital for three months, while she recovered and learnt to walk again.

Jynnie now has to see a specialist for the rest of her life as she’s at risk of an artery collapse, the dogs having ripped open the main artery in her right leg.

"After 10 hours of intensive surgery, the doctor was able to save my leg."

At school she was mercilessly bullied by her peers and called a "dog chew toy".

They said the dogs should have killed her, which led Jynnie to struggle with depression and self-harm for eight years.

"As a teenager I hid my scars from everyone. I had social anxiety and battled with low self-esteem," she said.

But as summer approached in 2018, Jynnie decided she was tired of covering up and with the support of her mom, Shelley, embraced her scars and hasn’t looked back since.

"After a long night of self-motivation, I woke up for school the next day and put on that pair of shorts I so longed to wear again.

"When my mom saw me, she marvelled at my courage. She asked me, ‘Are you sure you're ready?’ I replied with a strong yes and left for school.

"Ever since that day, I've been more confident in my own skin," she said.

Jynnie Kent
(Image: Media Drum World)

Now Jynnie hopes to be a role model to people and show them that scars are beautiful and something to be proud of.

The attack hasn’t stopped her from being a dog lover.

She now has three dogs of her own, Buddy, a Labrador-German Shepherd mix; Molly, a Pomeranian-Chihuahua mix and Leo, a red-nosed pitbull. 

"I would say please don't hide who you are, your scars are beautiful and they show the strength of a fighter," she said.

"Everything happens for a reason and God chose this as your path to show the world your courage.

"Just know that you’re not alone and that you’re beautiful just the way you are. You don't need to change for anyone just be yourself. You’re strong and unique and if you ever feel sad or alone, just know that God is always with you.

"I have a favourite quote that I think of every day and I live by it and it says: ‘Never be ashamed of a scar, it simply means you were stronger than whatever tried to hurt you.’ I truly believe in that saying."

canada
