Dog dies after defending boy from six wild boar

A heroic pooch died after defending a 4-year-old boy during an attack by six wild boar.

The boy had returned from playing in the park with his dad, David Jesus Diaz Tolra, and the dog when six wild boar attacked him outside the front door of their home in Sant Vicenç dels Horts, in the Spanish province of Barcelona.

But the 10-year-old canine leapt to the child’s defence and managed to fend off the merciless attackers.

"The dog was in front of us on a lead. He saw a wild boar about to attack my son," David says.

David claims the dog ran to defend the boy and in the confusion, the concerned dad grabbed his little boy and ran away.

Once his son was safe, David rushed to see to the dog, but it was badly injured.

A resident had seen the dog fighting the boar and intervened by hitting the pigs with sticks.

"A guy helped the dog and we carried it to the vet. But we were told that he was seriously injured."

According to local media, the brave pooch died during treatment at the veterinary clinic.

Locals have reportedly been complaining of the presence of wild boar in the area for some time. It's unclear whether local authorities will investigate the claims.

Source: Magazine Features