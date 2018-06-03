 

Dog found dead in carrier during flight layover

2018-06-03 19:33
A Pomeranian. (iStock)

Michigan — An 8-year-old pet Pomeranian has died during an airline layover at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

WXYZ-TV and WDIV-TV report that the dog was flown in a pet carrier from Phoenix and was headed to Newark, New Jersey.

It was found dead on Wednesday morning in its carrier in a cargo facility at the airport, southwest of Detroit in Romulus.

Delta Air Lines says a flight attendant checked on the dog about 06:00. The attendant checked again about two hours later and the dog was dead.

Delta tells WXYZ-TV in a statement that it is "conducting a thorough review of the situation".

Earlier this year, a French bulldog puppy died after a United Airlines flight attendant told its owner to put the dog's carrier in an overhead bin.

us

