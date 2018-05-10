 

Dog rescued from Colorado wastewater treatment plant

2018-05-10 05:09
A photo of Gidget, an English mastiff being rescued by Pueblo West Fire Capt. Mike Darnell, firefighter Jacob Naro, fire personnel Bradley Stevens and Pueblo West wastewater treatment employee Tony Campbell at the Pueblo West Wastewater Treatment Plant. (Brad Davidson, Pueblo West Fire Department via AP)

A photo of Gidget, an English mastiff being rescued by Pueblo West Fire Capt. Mike Darnell, firefighter Jacob Naro, fire personnel Bradley Stevens and Pueblo West wastewater treatment employee Tony Campbell at the Pueblo West Wastewater Treatment Plant. (Brad Davidson, Pueblo West Fire Department via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 2-year-old English mastiff led astray by an escape-prone hound dog is happy to be home, but still stinks after being found stranded in muck at a wastewater treatment plant in Colorado.

A plant worker heard Gidget barking for help and found the dog holding onto a cement ledge. The employee stayed with Gidget until firefighters arrived.

Pueblo West firefighters rescued Gidget from an aeration tank on Monday, where she sat covered in muck, for at least an hour.

Pueblo Animal Services made sure she got home.

Owner Mandi Smith says Gidget and a walker coonhound named Buddy escaped their house in Pueblo West on Sunday evening. Buddy returned home on Monday without Gidget.

Smith says Gidget still stinks, even after seven baths, but is happy to be home.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    us  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

White man wanted hitman to kill black neighbour - authorities

2018-05-09 23:02

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Hijackings: Here's what to do if confronted
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 9 2018-05-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 