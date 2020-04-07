Domestic violence in lockdown | US captain slammed: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Domestic violence surges during virus shutdowns

Reports of domestic violence are surging worldwide as couples and families are stuck at home together for long periods because governments are ordering residents to shelter-in-place to stop the spread of coronavirus, according to advocates for abused.

LIVE | Covid-19 cases at 1 686 in SA, US deaths pass bleak 10 000 milestone

Navy Chief calls fired captain 'stupid': Officials

Hailed a hero by many of his sailors, former US Navy Captain Brett Crozier was branded "stupid" by his top boss over the weekend in a speech broadcast aboard the ship in Guam, Reuters has learned.

INTERNATIONAL WRAP | Italy's big plan to help economy, Boris Johnson in intensive care

Vigilance urged as 'apocalyptic' scenes mix with hope

Coronavirus hot spot New York state is among the places where cases and deaths could be levelling off in the US, but health officials warned this trend would only continue if strict social distancing measures were followed.

Drive-through coronavirus testing site opens in downtown Washington

The George Washington University Hospital opens a drive-through coronavirus testing site in the US capital as the pandemic spreads across the United States.

Zoo cams surge in popularity during virus crisis

With Americans sheltering in place amid the coronavirus outbreak, zoos and aquariums across the nation have expanded their offerings of live webcams, providing people with "online safaris" to help entertain, educate and even ease the angst.

