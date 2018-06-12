Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un sign document after landmark summit

US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un
concluded an extraordinary summit on Tuesday with lofty promises by the
American president to take care of a "very dangerous problem" and Kim
forecasting "major change for the world".
They signed a document that Trump described as "pretty
comprehensive", but he declined to describe it, saying the details would
be revealed later. The document signing followed a series of meetings at a
luxury Singapore resort.
Meeting with staged ceremony on a Singapore island, Trump
and Kim came together for a summit that seemed just unthinkable months ago,
clasping hands in front of a row of alternating US and North Korean flags,
holding a one-on-one meeting, additional talks with advisers and a working
lunch.
Throughout the summit that could chart the course for
historic peace or raise the spectre of a growing nuclear threat, both leaders
expressed optimism. Kim called the sit-down a "good prelude for
peace" and Trump pledged that "working together we will get it taken
care of".
In advance of their private session, Trump predicted
"tremendous success" while Kim said through an interpreter that
"we have come here after overcoming" obstacles.
Aware that the eyes of the world were on a moment many
people never expected to see, Kim said many of those watching would think it
was a scene from a "science fiction movie".
In the run-up to the meeting, Trump had predicted the two
men might strike a nuclear deal or forge a formal end to the Korean War in the
course of a single meeting or over several days. But in the hours before the
summit, the White House unexpectedly announced Trump would depart Singapore
earlier than expected — Tuesday evening — raising questions about whether his
aspirations for an ambitious outcome had been scaled back.
Giving voice to the anticipation felt around the world,
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday he "hardly slept"
before the summit. Moon and other officials watched the live broadcast of the
summit before a South Korean Cabinet meeting in his presidential office
The meeting was the first between a sitting US president and
a North Korean leader.
After meeting privately and with aides, Trump and Kim moved
into the luncheon at a long flower-bedecked table. As they entered, Trump
injected some levity to the day's extraordinary events, saying: "Getting a
good picture everybody? So we look nice and handsome and thin? Perfect."
Then they dined on beef short rib confit along with sweet
and sour crispy pork.
And as they emerged from the meal for a brief stroll
together, Trump appeared to delight in showing his North Korean counterpart the
interior of "The Beast", the famed US presidential limousine known
for its high-tech fortifications.
Critics of the summit leapt at the leaders' handshake and
the moonlight stroll Kim took on Monday night along the glittering Singapore
waterfront, saying it was further evidence that Trump was helping legitimise
Kim on the world stage as an equal of the US president. Kim has been accused of
horrific rights abuses against his people.
Trump responded to such commentary on Twitter, saying:
"The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the US, say the
haters & losers." But he added "our hostages" are back home
and testing, research and launches have stopped.
Trump also tweeted: "Meetings between staffs and
representatives are going well and quickly ... but in the end, that doesn't
matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the
past, can happen!"
The summit capped a dizzying few days of foreign policy
activity for Trump, who shocked US allies over the weekend by using a meeting
in Canada of the Group of Seven industrialised economies to alienate America's
closest friends in the West. Lashing out over trade practices, Trump lobbed
insults at his G-7 host, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump left
that summit early and, as he flew to Singapore, tweeted that he was yanking the
US out of the group's traditional closing statement.
The optimistic summit was a remarkable change in dynamics
from less than a year ago, when Trump was threatening "fire and fury"
against Kim, who in turn scorned the American president as a "mentally
deranged US dotard." Beyond the impact on both leaders' political
fortunes, the summit could shape the fate of countless people — the citizens of
impoverished North Korea, the tens of millions living in the shadow of the
North's nuclear threat, and millions more worldwide.
Alluding to the North's concerns that giving up its nuclear
weapons could surrender its primary deterrent to forced regime change,
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that the US was prepared to take
action to provide North Korea with "sufficient certainty" that
denuclearisation "is not something that ends badly for them."
He would not say whether that included the possibility of
withdrawing US troops from the Korean Peninsula, but said the US was
"prepared to take what will be security assurances that are different,
unique, than America's been willing to provide previously."
The North has faced crippling diplomatic and economic
sanctions as it has advanced development of its nuclear and ballistic missile
programmes. Pompeo held firm to Trump's position that sanctions will remain in
place until North Korea denuclearises — and said they would even increase if
diplomatic discussions did not progress positively.
Experts believe the North is close to being able to target
the entire US mainland with its nuclear-armed missiles, and while there's deep
scepticism that Kim will quickly give up those hard-won nukes, there's also
some hope that diplomacy can replace the animosity between the US and the
North.