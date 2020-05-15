Donald Trump threatens to cut ties with China as coronavirus global toll tops 300 000

Washington – US President Donald Trump threatened
to cut ties with China over its role in the spread of the coronavirus, as the
global death toll from the disease topped 300 000.
Despite fears of a second wave of infections,
national and local governments around the world are easing lockdown orders as
they try to get stalled economies moving again.
But there were warnings on Friday that some of the
world's poorest people remain the most vulnerable, with predictions that a
quarter of a billion Africans could be infected without urgent action.
The nexus of poverty and risk was highlighted by
the discovery of cases in the world's biggest refugee camp, where upwards of a
million Rohingya live in squalor.
"We are looking at the very real prospect that
thousands of people may die from Covid-19" in these camps, Save The
Children's Bangladesh health director Shamim Jahan said.
"There are no intensive care beds at this
moment" in the camps at Cox's Bazaar, Jahan said.
Track and trace teams were fanning out on Friday to
follow up on two positive tests.
Vaccine
Epidemiologists have long warned that the virus
could race through the cramped, sewage-soaked alleys of the camps, where the
persecuted Muslim minority have lived since fleeing a military offensive in
neighbouring Myanmar more than two years ago.
Social distancing is all but impossible in such
close quarters, and health experts say only a vaccine will prevent widespread
infection.
Despite scientists working flat out towards that
aim, experts say it could still be many months – or even years – away.
And without a robust roll-out plan, even highly
developed countries could struggle to take advantage of any breakthrough.
In the US, the man formerly charged with developing
a vaccine told lawmakers the government in Washington has no "master
plan" to fight the pandemic and is unprepared to distribute enough
vaccines to immunise millions of Americans.
"We don't have a single point of leadership
right now for this response," said Rick Bright, who was removed from his
job last month.
'Disappointed in China'
The United States has registered almost 86 000
deaths linked to Covid-19 – the highest toll of any nation, with a third of all
known global infections.
In an interview aired on Thursday, Trump again accused
Beijing of concealing the true scale of the problem after the virus emerged in
Wuhan late last year.
"I'm very disappointed in China. I will tell
you that right now," he said.
Asked how the United States might choose to
retaliate against what he has dubbed the "Plague from China", Trump
said: "We could cut off the whole relationship".
The US and China are the world's two largest
economies, doing hundreds of billions of dollars of mutually beneficial trade
every year.
Nevertheless, the US president is keen to make
Beijing the bogeyman in an election year when gloomy news has become par for
the course.
New figures showed a further three million job
losses, taking the newly unemployed to 36.5 million – more than 10% of the US
population.
Over a third of them will have trouble paying their
bills, a survey has revealed.
States are slashing their budgets because of tax
shortfalls caused by the job losses, with California announcing it would have a
$54 billion deficit this year.
Germany's treasury is also expecting a big hole in
its budget, with around 100 billion euros wiped off the tax take in 2020.
Europe's biggest economy has already slipped into a
recession, with GDP expected to shrink by 6.3% this year – the biggest
contraction since 1949.
'We may need more graves'
Much of Europe appears to be over the worst, with
more parts of the continent opening up.
Austria and Germany were expected to open their
border on Friday, while Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia were set to create their
own "mini-Shengen on the Baltic", allowing free movement among the
three countries.
But in Latin America, the news was looking increasingly
dire.
Thousands of fresh graves are being dug in the
Chilean capital's main cemetery, as the infection rate soars and as Santiago
enters lockdown from Friday.
"We realise that this is a historical moment
and that we may need more graves, because we see what's happened in other
countries," cemetery director Rashid Saud told AFP.
The virus has been slower to take hold in Latin
America, but numbers are rising rapidly.
Africa, which has also appeared to have escaped the
worst of the disease so far, is a hotspot waiting to happen, the World Health
Organisation warned on Friday.
Researchers say fragile health systems on the
world's poorest continent could quickly be overwhelmed, with modelling
suggesting 231 million people could become infected.
Around 150 000 of them would be expected to die,
the study, published in the journal BMJ Global Health suggested.
Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab