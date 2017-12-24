Dopey drug dealer mistakes Danish police car for taxi

What To Read Next

Copenhagen - A drug dealer carrying a large amount of cannabis got into a police car in Copenhagen after mistaking it for a taxi, Danish police said.

"Last night a cannabis dealer from Christiana, rushing to get home, got into a taxi. He got a big surprise when he realised he was riding in a police car," Copenhagen police tweeted on Thursday.

Christiana is a free-wheeling, semi-autonomous district of the Danish capital which was founded by hippies in the 1970s and has a long history of openly trading drugs.

The man had about 1 000 joints on him, said police, who promptly arrested him.

Police said he could face a custodial sentence.