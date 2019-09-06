Dorian hits Carolina | US aims for post-Brexit UK deal: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Dorian grazes Carolina coast, aims for Outer Banks

Hurricane Dorian is raking the Carolina coast with howling, window-rattling winds and sideways rain, spinning off tornadoes and knocking out power to more than 200 000 homes and businesses.

Mike Pence: As soon as Brexit is done, America is in

US vice president Mike Pence has reiterated the US government's commitment to a trade deal with the UK during a speech at the City of London international trade dinner.

Brazilian farmer 'can't keep up' with the fires

Brazil's wildfires continue to burn across the Amazon and some residents - facing encroaching flames - feel they're fighting a losing battle.

Parents of teen vaping victim demand regulation

The parents of an 18-year-old who was recently hospitalized due to what doctors described as a "sudden and severe lung illness due to vaping" are demanding more regulations on the vaping industry.

Lonely battle: Senegal restaurateur fights the plastic tide

Babacar Thiaw launched an initiative to open Dakar's first "zero plastic" restaurant when he opened his eyes to the rubbish strewn along the beaches of the Senegalese capital.