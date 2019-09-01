 

Dorian makes landfall in northwestern Bahamas

2019-09-01 19:24
The eye of a hurricane.

The eye of a hurricane. (NOAA/NASA Goddard Rapid Response Team)

Monster hurricane Dorian made landfall in the northern Bahamas Sunday, lashing the low-lying island chain with devastating 185 mph (290 kph) winds and gusts of up to 220 mph, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

The landfall occurred on Elbow Cay, a small island four miles east of Great Abaco Island, at 12:40 pm (1640 GMT), the NHC reported.

It said Dorian's maximum sustained winds - already a record for this area - had further strengthened from its last update.

