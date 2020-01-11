 

Downing of Ukraine jet 'unforgivable mistake': Iran's Rouhani

2020-01-11 07:25

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday said his country "deeply regrets" the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner, which he described as "a great tragedy & unforgivable mistake".

"Armed Forces' internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people," he added on Twitter.

"Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake."

The plane, which crashed on Wednesday killing all 176 people on board, was mistaken for a "hostile plane" and was hit while enemy threats were at the highest level, according to a press statement published by the official IRNA news agency.

Read more on:    ukraine  |  iran  |  air crashes
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump says he believes Soleimani was targeting 'four embassies'

2020-01-10 22:46

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Residents of Jan Kempdorp near Kimberley have little hope in the ANC
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Simon's Town 07:10 AM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 16:56 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Friday 2020-01-10 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 