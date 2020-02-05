 

Drama in Trump State of the Union | Coronavirus deaths march on: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-02-05 07:33

Top Democrat Pelosi says ripping up Trump's speech was 'courteous'

Asked by a reporter why she ripped up her copy of Donald Trump's State of the Union address, top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi replies: "Because it was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives."

WATCH | Top Democrat Pelosi rips up Donald Trump speech

China virus deaths rise as WHO says 'opportunity' to halt spread

The world has a "window of opportunity" to halt the spread of a deadly new virus, global health experts say, as the number of people infected in China jumps to 24 000 and millions are ordered to stay indoors.

Trump renews vow to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump renews his vow to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, saying he is "working to finally end America's longest war and bring our troops back home".

Biden jokes about Iowa caucus results delay at New Hampshire town hall

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden jokes about the delayed results of Monday's Iowa caucuses to a group of New Hampshire voters. "At this rate New Hampshire might get the first vote after all," Biden quips.

Presumptive case of new coronavirus in British Columbia

British Columbia health officials said on Tuesday there is a new presumptive case of the novel coronavirus in the province. Dr Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, said the latest case is a woman in her 50s who lives in the Vancouver area.

