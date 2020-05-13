Drive-through testing | refugee struggle: WATCH the top world news videos for today

People undergo drive-through virus testing in New Jersey

People line up in their cars at a drive-through Covid-19 testing site in Paramus, New Jersey. New Jersey is the second hardest-hit US state in terms of deaths and cases linked to the coronavirus.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

New refugees struggle to find footing in pandemic

Starting a new life in the United States is never easy for refugees. But doing it during a pandemic has created even more struggles, especially after the federal government cut off resettlement funding and suspended new arrivals indefinitely.

China beef imports suspended

China has suspended beef imports from four major Australian abattoirs amid growing tensions between the two nations over the push for a coronavirus inquiry.

Fauci warns of needless 'suffering and death'

Leading US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned Congress that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 80 000 Americans and brought the economy to its knees.

German 3D printing buffs pitch in with virus-fighting network

Since the coronavirus pandemic, the "Makerspace" workshop in Darmstadt has been turned into a hub for dropping off plastic parts made at home by volunteers and used to assemble face shields sent to health workers across Germany.

- Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab