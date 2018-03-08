 

Driver, 80, arrested for going wrong way on highway

2018-03-08 21:59
(iStock)

Thessaloniki — Greek police have arrested an 80-year-old driver who entered a highway the wrong way in the dark and drove briskly for 40km, even knocking aside a patrol car that tried to stop him.

Police in the northern city of Thessaloniki said on Thursday the man entered the highway near the village of Portaria in the Halkidiki peninsula, and drove toward Thessaloniki at up to 100km/h.

Scared motorists called the police late Wednesday, who closed the highway and sent a patrol car to intercept him.

But the suspect allegedly drove on, brushing the police car aside and only stopped several kilometers further on after crashing into the median barrier. He was uninjured.

Police said the man appeared to have health problems.

