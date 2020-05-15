Drug deals in France plunge during virus lockdown

French anti-drug authorities have seen the overall illicit drug business shrink by around a third during the coronavirus lockdown imposed in mid-March, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Friday.

"During the lockdown, trafficking activities have been significantly impacted, and we estimate they have dropped by 30 to 40 percent," Castaner said at the national anti-drug office OFAST in Nanterre, outside Paris.

But he also warned that dealers had come up with new ways to get products to clients, including "uberisation" for orders and deliveries via social media.

Nonetheless stocks have taken a hit, leading to "massive" price hikes, with marijuana costs jumping by 30 to 60 percent.

OFAST director Stephanie Cherbonnier said the estimated drop in activity reflected a range of indicators, such as the number of deals recorded, information from sources on the availability of various drugs, the amounts of drugs seized and the number of people arrested.

Castaner also said officials believe the increased risks of importing drugs when people were supposed to be staying at home to limit the Covid-19 outbreak had prompted an increase in homegrown cannabis growing operations.

Castaner said the market contraction during the lockdown had inflamed tensions between rival dealers looking to defend their territory, or move into new areas.

In the western city of Rennes, he noted, an attack against a dealer in April sparked three attempted retaliation attempts that resulted in the arrest of eight people.

He also noted that since the lockdown was partially lifted on Monday, police apprehended two vehicles outside the southeastern city of Lyon carrying 430kg (950 pounds) of cannabis and 10kg of cocaine - a sign that traffickers were eager to get back to business as usual.